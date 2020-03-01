US, Taliban deal to end war: Peace must for troops’ exit

DOHA: The US and the Taliban have struck a deal that paves the way for eventual peace in Afghanistan.The US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and the head of the militant group Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the potentially historic agreement Saturday in Doha, Qatar, where the two sides spent months hashing out its details.

Saturday’s agreement, signed in the presence of leaders from 50 countries including Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will pave the way for the US to gradually withdraw its troops.

Under the terms of the deal, the US commits to withdrawing all of its military forces and supporting civilian personnel, as well as those of its allies, within 14 months. The drawdown process will begin with the US reducing its troop levels to 8,600 in the first 135 days and pulling its forces from five bases. The rest of its forces, according to the agreement, will leave “within the remaining nine and a half months.”

The Afghan government also will release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill, in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security forces held by the Taliban.

Under the agreement, the Taliban won’t allow the Afghan soil to be used against the US and its allies.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to America’s sons and daughters who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, and to the many thousands who served over the past nearly 19 years,” Gen Mark A Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a statement celebrating the deal, which comes on the heels of a seven-day “Reduction in Violence” agreement in Afghanistan.

“The only responsible way to end the war in Afghanistan is through a negotiated political settlement. Today is a reflection of the hard work of our Nation’s military, the US Department of State, intelligence professionals, and our valued partners,” he added. “The United States is committed to the Afghan people, and to ensuring that Afghanistan never becomes a safe haven for terrorists to threaten our homeland and our Allies.”

“The accord about the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and never intervening in its affairs in the future is undoubtedly a great achievement,” it added.