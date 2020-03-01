People are talking about —

—- the many schemes launched by the government for poverty alleviation and how some are well planned while others appear to have been hurriedly approved. People say distributing cattle to supplement the income of poor families is a bad decision as they will be sold off as soon as the recipients realise the animals are not going to provide instant relief because they need to be fed and breed to give milk to provide monetary returns and that takes time.

—- the PM’s statement that big crooks should be nabbed in order for smaller crooks to learn a lesson, which is against the principle practiced by some countries, like Singapore, where corruption has been eliminated. People say when there is a large population, which is lawless and corrupt, the trick to turning society around is to become punitive to minor offences, so that the public follows the right path as a matter of routine and respect for law, then big wigs will fall into line.

—- the fact that the civic authorities in Karachi have taken the easy way out to dispose of the tons of garbage that is collected every day from the city by setting it on fire along the river bed of the Malir river. People say Pakistan is already considered one of the most polluted countries but the provincial government appears oblivious to the fact that this manner of garbage disposal is adding to the pollution in a big way.

—- the virus that has caused panic and how immediate measures to stop travelers from leaving countries where it had been detected following the well-known saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ is something to think about. People say the amount of information that is being shared on social media and through word of mouth is causing more fear and confusion and some of the stories of what is going on in its country of origin smack more of propaganda than reality.

—- the greedy traders who have raised the price of face-masks because they are in demand during the current viral disease epidemic. People say the hoarding of wheat and sugar stocks by greedy entrepreneurs, which caused a false shortage and the prices to rise was bad enough but to sell masks that can act as a preventive for a disease that affects thousands takes the cake and goes to show to what lowly lengths some unscrupulous persons will go.

—- the debate going on among different sections of society over the new laws to govern social media because they say it is an attempt to put shackles on ‘freedom of expression.’ People say while the stakeholders continue bickering over the matter and blaming the government for gagging ‘free speech,’ parents have another concern and that is the freedom their children have to view the ‘contents’ on their phones, so all political parties should agree to at least get that content banned.

—- the large crowd of cricket fans who thronged the stadium in Rawalpindi to watch the PSL matches and how heartening it was to see them enjoying the game. People say this city is always ignored for some reason but hopefully more events will be held here after witnessing the success of this event and as for keeping seats for VIP’s who are doled out free tickets and do not bother to show up, these should be discontinued so more fans can occupy them and enjoy themselves. — I.H.