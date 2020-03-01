Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali Naqi

Islamabad: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the greatest personality of the holy Prophet’s family, Hazrat Imam Ali Naqi not only kept the candles of teachings of the holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) and Hazrat Ali (A.S) lit up but also protected the constitution of Islam during the darkest eras of oppression and brutality.

He said this while addressing to the ‘Majlis to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali Naqi (A.S) on the occasion of ‘Ashra-e-Ajr-e-Risalah,’ says a press release.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Hazrat Imam Naqi (Al-Hadi) is the 10th heir of the holy Prophet who through his sacred life and martyrdom blessed humanity with knowledge and wisdom while the holy Imam (A.S) confronted seven dictators to be able to keep spreading the message of ‘Deen o Shariah.’

On 3rd Rajab 245 the Imam (A.S) kissed martyrdom in the age of 42 years as he was poisoned. Meanwhile, the martyrdom anniversary of the great grandfather of Naqvi al Bukhari, Albhakri Sadaat Hazrat Imam Ali Naqi (A.S) was commemorated all across Pakistan with full religious devotion and respect. ‘Majalis-e-Aza’ were held and mourning processions brought out on the occasion.