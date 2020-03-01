Memorable day at Mabali Island

Islamabad: For its monthly meeting, the Floral Art Society (FAS), Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter went on an excursion trip to the scenic resort of Mabali Island, a hidden paradise located in Khanpur Dam. After assembling at a meeting point, the ‘girls’ piled into a coaster to get to their destination. It turned out to be a fun filled day where members relaxed; played games; took boat rides round the lake and had a delicious lunch, says a press release.

But FAS meetings are not all play and no work! Before the fun part the program began with an informative demo on cacti propagation and care by Ghazala Abdullah as many members have good collections of cacti plants, which have the prettiest flowers when they bloom. Also there is a large variety of them available and they are easy to care for.

This was followed by Hina Kamran giving an informative talk on care, propagation and maintenance on flowering plants - a timely reminder that spring is here and flowers are going to bloom in abundance if they are properly cared for. As the time to leave came all too quickly, the members who went on the trip agreed that the beautiful lake, with its blue water and the surrounding landscape, certainly made it a memorable trip.