First ‘Coronavirus case of Karachi’ turns out to be hoax

KARACHI: The 22-year-old student of Karachi University, Syed Muhammad Yahya Jafri, who was quarantined at a private hospital in Karachi under strong suspicion of showing Coronavirus symptoms has conclusively been tested negative for the disease, according to the final laboratory reports.

Jafri had recently returned from Iran. Once back in Karachi he developed symptoms of influenza. The symptoms, coupled with the fact that he had recently returned from Iran, made the doctors and senior provincial health management prematurely declare him as the first case of Coronavirus in Pakistan. The doctors in haste had announced the scary disease without "receiving his final lab reports."

Talking to The News, Vice-Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi confirmed that Jafri's medical and laboratory reports clearly indicated that he was not suffering from Coronavirus. The hasty announcement put the student and his family under unnecessary stress while stirring panic among the public. Many profiteers also exploited the situation and minted profits by creating an artificial shortage of masks and then selling them at exorbitant rates.

Earlier, the initial report issued by the Regional Disease Surveillance and Response Unit on Feb 25 Feb, had also stated that conclusive lab findings of ‘Nasopharyngeal Swab’, a method used for the detection of respiratory viruses from samples collected from the back of the nose and throat, were awaited. The VC confirmed that "the final laboratory reports of the student have now cleared him of the dreaded infection. No Coronavirus was detected in his lab tests." “Jafri and his family members who were quarantined by Sindh’s Health Department at a private hospital were discharged on Friday,” the VC informed, adding; “a large number of students including Jafri's classmates, his friends at the Department of International Relations were also tested in the same hospital. None of them were found affected by the Coronavirus”.

However as an added precaution, Prof Iraqi said that the varsity will disinfect the department on Sunday before starting academic activities on campus. “We are very concerned about the lives of thousands of students enrolled at Karachi University. But it was a miracle that no Coronavirus was detected during Jafri’s health examination at the hospital.” He announced that all academic activities and administrative affairs will resume at the campus on Monday and said that the students should attend the classes on a regular basis so that those spreading rumours could be discredited. However, the Sindh and federal government health authorities are yet to make a final statement on the new turn.