Sheikh Rashid requests Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to abolish unmanned railway crossings

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday requested Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to abolish all unmanned railway crossings. His statement comes a day after a bus collided with a passenger train, resulting in the deaths of 19 and injuring dozens.

"I would like to request the chief minister of Sindh to abolish all unmanned crossings," he said during a press conference. "To put an end to unmanned railway crossings is the prerogative of provincial governments." At least 19 died, including women and children, and scores were injured when a passenger bus collided with a Pakistan Express train. As per initial reports, the collision occurred near Rohri when the train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a meeting tomorrow where he will ask him about the progress of his ministry. "I am promising you that by the end of five years, Pakistan Railways will be a profitable institution," he said.

Referring to the ML-1 railway project, he said that the decision would soon be reached. "If the ML-1 project starts, unmanned railway crossings will be abolished," he said.

Referring to the outbreak of the coronavirus in neighbouring countries, Rashid said that services of four trains had been suspended due to border closure.

In response to a question, he said that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was 'selected' whereas Prime Minister Imran had been elected. "If anyone wants to debate with me on the topic, I am ready to prove my claims," he said.

He spoke about Nawaz Sharif's treatment, saying that the Punjab government was not doing politics over his health. "Nawaz doesn't want to return [to the country] and Maryam doesn't want to leave," he said. "Asif Zardari can spend time in jail, that is his quality," he added.