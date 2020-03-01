UK PM’s girlfriend pregnant

LONDON: Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds has revealed the pair are engaged - and she is expecting his baby.

The "very happy" couple revealed the news tonight with their child due early in the summer.

A court recently paved the way to finalise his divorce from estranged wife Marina Wheeler - which would leave him free to marry Carrie. Carrie, 31, and hubby to be Boris tonight confirmed the news.

A No10 source said, “Boris and Carrie are both delighted at this news.

“They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.

“It partly explains why he has been lying low recently - although he works flat out and that won’t change.

“Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects.”

Keen conservationist Ms Symonds was by the PM's side during the last weeks of the election campaign and then victory.

She was the first unmarried partner of a sitting prime minister to live on Downing Street. And the couple now has a five-year term in office to put down roots and plans.

Symonds has been steadfast by Boris's side throughout his battle for PM, with the pair's first going public with their relationship during his leadership bid in June 2019.

Boris was quizzed by Sun readers last year about a possible proposal.

One asked Boris, “Are you going to buy her a rock any time soon? Every girl likes a diamond”. The embarrassed PM replied, “That is a very good question.

"I have got to take my hat off to you, you have just asked me the question that no journalist has asked. They are just too embarrassed”.

Revealing the depth of his feelings for the first time, the PM replied with a big smile, “Very happy, yes. Very happy”.

The PM, 55, moved a step closer to completing his divorce with estranged second wife this month after a ten-minute family court hearing.

Neither he nor estranged second wife, Marina, were in court.

Instead, their lawyers and a district judge set out how the pair had agreed a private deal to carve up their estimated £6.5 million fortune.

London’s Central Family Court granted top human rights QC Marina, also 55, permission to apply for a decree absolute to end the 27-year marriage.

Rumours about Mr Johnson and Carrie started circulating in 2018, when she was head of communications for the Tory party.

Not long afterwards, Marina announced she was divorcing.