US, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports: State Bank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first seven months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).
The total exports to the USA during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at $2440.411 million against the exports of $2366.163 million during July-January (2018-19), showing an increase of 3.13 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1056.773 million against the exports of $1038.023 million last year, showing nominal increase of 1.80 percent.
UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1004.520 million during the current financial year against the exports of $1039.609 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 3.37 percent, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $984.881 million against $743.474 million during last year, showing increase of 32.47 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $799.324 million against $ 767.483 million last year, the data revealed.
During the first seven months, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $633.121 million against $676.197 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at $597.048 million against $546.690 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $525.942 million against $533.148 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $463.043 million against $448.649 million.
Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the current financial year were recorded at $440.909 million against $452.491 million while the exports to France stood at $257.809 million against $268.514 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $126.657 million during the current financial year compared to $158.880 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at $168.951 million against $172.429 million, to Saudi Arabia $278.966 million against $180.161 million whereas the exports to India stood at $17.672 million during the financial year against $250.167 million during last year.
ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first seven months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).
The total exports to the USA during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at $2440.411 million against the exports of $2366.163 million during July-January (2018-19), showing an increase of 3.13 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1056.773 million against the exports of $1038.023 million last year, showing nominal increase of 1.80 percent.
UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1004.520 million during the current financial year against the exports of $1039.609 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 3.37 percent, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $984.881 million against $743.474 million during last year, showing increase of 32.47 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $799.324 million against $ 767.483 million last year, the data revealed.
During the first seven months, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $633.121 million against $676.197 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at $597.048 million against $546.690 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $525.942 million against $533.148 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $463.043 million against $448.649 million.
Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the current financial year were recorded at $440.909 million against $452.491 million while the exports to France stood at $257.809 million against $268.514 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $126.657 million during the current financial year compared to $158.880 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at $168.951 million against $172.429 million, to Saudi Arabia $278.966 million against $180.161 million whereas the exports to India stood at $17.672 million during the financial year against $250.167 million during last year.