US, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports: State Bank

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first seven months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at $2440.411 million against the exports of $2366.163 million during July-January (2018-19), showing an increase of 3.13 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1056.773 million against the exports of $1038.023 million last year, showing nominal increase of 1.80 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1004.520 million during the current financial year against the exports of $1039.609 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 3.37 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $984.881 million against $743.474 million during last year, showing increase of 32.47 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $799.324 million against $ 767.483 million last year, the data revealed.

During the first seven months, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $633.121 million against $676.197 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at $597.048 million against $546.690 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $525.942 million against $533.148 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $463.043 million against $448.649 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the current financial year were recorded at $440.909 million against $452.491 million while the exports to France stood at $257.809 million against $268.514 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $126.657 million during the current financial year compared to $158.880 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at $168.951 million against $172.429 million, to Saudi Arabia $278.966 million against $180.161 million whereas the exports to India stood at $17.672 million during the financial year against $250.167 million during last year.