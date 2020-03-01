Petrol, diesel prices down by Rs5/litre

ISLAMABAD: Despite a sharp decline of crude oil prices in the international market by more than 12 per cent in one month, the government has reduced local petroleum products’ prices only by up to Rs7 per litre for March 2020.

This indicates that the government is not fully passing on this cushion to the local consumers and has focused on meeting the revenue target of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On Saturday, the government announced a Rs 5 per litre each in petrol and diesel prices and Rs7per litre each in kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) effective from March 1 to midnight of 31, 2020. Since the PTI government came into power in August 2018, the crude oil prices were reduced by $16.29 (or 22.46 per cent). In August 2018, the Brent oil spot price in the international market was $72.5 per barrel and now in February 2020, it has come down to $56.21 a barrel.

Comparing with January 2020 prices of $63.83/barrel, the Brent lost its value by 12.12 per cent. But, unfortunately, the government has not reduced the local petroleum products’ prices with the same proportion. In August 2018, when international Brent oil price was $75.5 a barrel, the local market price of diesel was Rs112.94 per liter, petrol Rs95.24 per litre, Kerosene Rs83.96 and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices Rs75.37per litre. But now, when the crude oil prices have fallen down to $56.21/barrel, the prices of petroleum products in the local market are much higher than what was in 2018.

It is also worth mentioning that since July 2019, Pakistan is also receiving monthly Saudi oil supplies worth $275 million every month on deferred payment. Under this arrangement, Pakistan would get this oil facility to the tune of $9.9 billion over the next three years. After this local reduction, the 19-month earlier petroleum products’ prices are still lower than the current new prices. Comparing both local prices, current diesel price is costlier by Rs9.32 per litre, petrol 16.36 per litre, kerosene Rs8.49 per litre and LDO by 2.14 per litre against the prices prevalent19-months ago.

Some economists and government official say that this mismatch of international crude oil and local petroleum prices is due to the devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, as the rupee has depreciated by around 30 per cent in last 19 months. This reason seems unjustified, as during this period the price of the crude oil also fell down by 23pc, while the local petroleum products prices are still up to 17 per cent more than what was in August 2018.

Even if we incorporate the impact of the rupee depreciation against the greenback, the local petroleum prices should have been at the same level as were at the time of the previous government. After this reduction, the diesel (used in heavy transportation), its prices have been reduced to Rs122.26 per liter from Rs127.26 per liter.

The petrol is being used in public transportation; its prices have been reduced to Rs111.6 from Rs116.6/liter. The LDO, which is an industrial fuel, its price were reduced to Rs77.51 from earlier Rs84.51/liter. The kerosene is used for cooking purposes, especially in remote areas where LPG or gas pipeline is not available; its price has also been slashed to Rs92.45 from earlier Rs99.45/litre.

The government is charging 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products, which is directly taken from consumers.

The government, in order to meet the revenue shortfall, has increased the petroleum levy on these products. The petroleum levy on diesel has been increased by 7.05 to Rs25.05 per litre. If the government had not increased PL, the diesel will be cheaper by Rs7.05/litre. The levy on petrol has been increased by Rs4.75 to Rs19.75 per litre from earlier Rs15 per litre. If not increased petrol will become cheaper by another Rs4.75.

Besides, levy on kerosene has also been increased by Rs6.33 to Rs12.33 per litre and PL on LDO has been increased by Rs1.94 to Rs4.94 per litre. Reportedly, the government may also increase the PL in the coming months to increase its revenue from this sector and meeting its revenue target, as it is one of the major sectors of the public revenues.