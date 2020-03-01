Foreign investment in short-term government papers exceeds $3.3 billion

KARACHI: Foreign investment in Pakistan’s short-term debts surpassed $3.3 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20, as lucrative interest rates continued to pique interest of international funds in local currency bonds, the central bank’s data revealed.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) latest data showed that treasury bills – with maximum holding period of one year – attracted $3.356 billion worth of investment during the July-February period of FY2020.

Decade-high interest rate that stands at 13.25 percent kept interest of foreign funds in short-term government debts intact over the last couple of months.

Analysts are concerned over impending impact of outflows driven by maturity of short-term papers on foreign exchange reserves.

Brokerage BMA Capital Executive Director Saad Hashmi, however, ruled out the impact “as far as Pakistan is under IMF program” with real exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals.

“The resultant economic and exchange rate stability is expected to invoke currency call (from foreign fund managers). “They might opt for rollover.”

Earlier this week, International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff level agreement with Pakistan on $6 billion extended fund facility program signed last year, paving the way for continuation of the loan program – Pakistan’s 13th bailout since 1980s. SBP data showed that there was a paltry $149.924 million worth of outflows from treasury bills during the period under review, reflecting in “confidence over upbeat currency prospects,” Hashmi said.

Following a series of shocks, rupee stepped back on the stability path, buoyed by sustainable foreign inflows, including robust remittances and growing foreign direct investment. Import restriction, albeit keeping industries deficient, caused a significant reduction in current account deficit.

Analysts said imports would continue driving on downward track on measures to slash import payments.

SBP data further showed that foreign funds invested only $60.485 million in Pakistan investment bonds in the July-February period. The biggest inflows of $2.273 billion in treasury bills stemmed from the United Kingdom with $137.635 million during the period under review. The difference of investment with other countries was considerable.

The second biggest investment in treasury bills came from the US ($892.514 million) with no outflows in the period under review. UAE followed with $106.507 million with no outflows, Luxembourg ($45.401 million), Ireland ($28.212 million), Bahrain ($6.503 million), New Zealand ($2.179 million), and Camyan Island ($2.071 million).

In July-February, Bahrain and Cayman Island withdrew $11.776 million and $513,000 from treasury bills.