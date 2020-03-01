US court suspends its block on Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

LOS ANGELES: A US court late on Friday suspended its decision to block a key asylum policy of Donald Trump’s administration which has forced many applicants to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed, allowing border officials to continue enforcing the White House directive.

The policy -- known as "Remain in Mexico" and part of the US president’s signature crackdown on migration -- has been used to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers from Central America back to Mexico, but was placed on hold by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Friday.

The court initially ruled the policy "is invalid in its entirety" under US law concerning migrant rights and UN refugee protocols, and should be blocked "in its entirety".

But just hours later, the court unanimously voted to stay its order, US media reported, with the three-judge panel telling the government and the plaintiffs to file written arguments by Monday and Tuesday next week.

After welcoming the court’s initial ruling the American Civil Liberties Union -- one of the groups that challenged the government in court -- said the suspension was a "temporary step".

"We will continue working to permanently end this unspeakably cruel policy," attorney Judy Rabinovitz said in a statement to US media.

Earlier, the White House had blasted the block, warning it could "flood the nation’s immigration system" and "present unchecked coronavirus entry risk."

The San Francisco court had allowed the policy to go ahead last year, pending the appeal, overruling a district judge who had ruled against the measure.