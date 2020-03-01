FIA and Ferrari reach ‘settlement’ over engine

MONTMElÃ:The FIA said Friday that they had reached a “settlement” with Ferrari following “thorough technical investigations” over the engine used by the Italian giants which raised eyebrows in the paddock in 2019.

A number of teams, including leading rivals Red Bull, demanded clarification over potential benefits of fuel flow sensors in the Ferrari power unit.

“The specifics of the agreement will remain between the parties,” said the FIA in a statement.

“The FIA and Ferrari have agreed to a number of technical commitments that will improve the monitoring of all Formula 1 power units for forthcoming championship seasons as well as assist the FIA in other regulatory duties in Formula 1 and in its research activities on carbon emissions and sustainable fuels.”