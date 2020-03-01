Ejaz leads Rangoonwala CC to big triumph

KARACHI: Former first class cricketer Ejaz Ahmed played a pivotal role in inspiring Rangoonwala CC to reach the final of first Corporate T20 league Cricket Tournament with a 22-run triumph over Feroz Mills CC in the second semi-final here at the Quaid-e-Azam Park the other day.

Ejaz, later declared man of the match, scored 40, laced with five boundaries and a brace of sixes. Ahmed contributed 42 off 34 with four fours and two sixes as Rangoonwala CC posted 165-5. Spinner Yasir Iqbal snared three wickets for 11 runs.

Feroz Mils CC, in reply, were dismissed for 143 in 19.1 overs with Zain scoring 39, Kashan 25 and Azeem 24. Usman captured 3-24. Ejaz chipped in with figures of 2-22.