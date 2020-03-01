Five-wicket haul for Jamieson as New Zealand take charge

CHRISTCHURCH: Kyle Jamieson continued his eye-catching introduction to Test cricket with a five-wicket haul Saturday as New Zealand dominated the day one of the second Test against India in Christchurch.

New Zealand deciding to bowl after winning the toss rolled India out for 242 on a green-top pitch and were 63 without loss at stumps after with Tom Blundell on 29 and Tom Latham on 27.

Jamieson, who has his sights on becoming established as an all-rounder, grabbed the headlines on debut with four wickets and a sparking 44 runs in New Zealanda’s 10-wicket first Test victory in Welligton.

He backed that up in Christchurch with five for 45 to blunt a promising start by India in the second Test.

Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all collected half centuries for India to show that the green wicket was not as threatening as expected.

Shaw was in sparkling form scoring with 54 off 64 deliveries while Pujara and Vihari played more patient roles.

Pujara faced 140 balls for his 54 while Vihari’s 55 took 70 deliveries but with most of his runs coming in a late flurry of boundaries.

Captain Virat Kohli again fell cheaply for 3 by a Tim Southee’s outswinger while the tail had little to offer.

The last six wickets produced only 48 runs with 26 of them from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the final wicket.

After Mayank Agarwal fell early, Shaw and Pujara put on 50 for the second wicket before the 2.03-metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson struck for the first time when he found the edge of Shaw’s bat and a leaping Latham snared the catch at second slip though Kohli had a chance to play a captain’s knock as India battle to square the two-Test series.Kohli’s horror run in this series counitnues with scores of 19 and two in the first Test and from 10 innings across all three formats on tour against the Black Caps, Kohli has totalled only 204 runs.

Southee followed with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for seven before Pujara and Vihari stabilised the innings in an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Wagner bagged Vihari with the last ball before tea and Jamieson took Pujara soon after the resumption before racing through the lower order to remove Rishabh Pant (12), Ravindra Jadeja (nine) and Umesh Yadav (nought).

Trent Boult ended Shami’s 16-run cameo to finish off the innings leaving New Zealand 23 overs to bat before stumps.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

India 1st Innings

M Agarwal lbw Boult 7

P Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54

C Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 54

V Kohli lbw Southee 3

A Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7

H Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55

R Pant b Jamieson 12

R Jadeja c Boult b Jamieson 9

U Yadav c Watling b Jamieson 0

M Shami b Boult 16

J Bumrah not out 10

Extras (b4, lb6, w5) 15

Total (all out; 63 overs) 242

Fall of wickets: 1-30 , 2-80 , 3-85 , 4-113, 5-194 , 6-197, 7-207 , 8-207, 9-216 , 10-242

Bowling: Southee 13-5-38-2, Boult 17-2-89-2, de Grandhomme 9-2-31-0, Jamieson 14-3-45-5 , Wagner 10-2-29-1

New Zealand 1st Innings

T. Latham not out 27

T. Blundell not out 29

Extras (b4, lb3) 7

Total (no wickets; 23 overs) 63

Yet to bat: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Bowling: Bumrah 7-1-19-0, Yadav 8-1-20-0, Shami 7-1-17-0, Jadeja 1-1-0-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Match refereee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)