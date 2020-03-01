Green-shirts training camp postponed once again

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has changed the dates of Pakistan senior team’s training camp, moving it by a further five days.

The camp, earlier scheduled to start from March 1, will now be held from March 5.

The PHF did not state the reason behind the change of the schedule. Khawaja Junaid, the head coach, did not receive the calls of this scribe.

The training camp is to prepare the Green-shirts for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament in Malaysia in April.

Pakistan hockey has been facing multiple challenges. The team has played little international hockey in recent years, mainly because of lack of funds. More than eight members of the junior team have been promoted to the senior side.

Only one month is left before Sultan Azlan Shah tournament but the Green-shirts have got no opportunity to play against strong teams of the world which means they will be lacking in match temperament when they enter the field in Malaysia.

Former Olympian Qamar Zia expressed surprise over the postponement of the camp. He said first PHF postponed the training camp of the junior team in Lahore because of cricket matches against Bangladesh, then because of Kabaddi World Cup, MCC team’s matches and now because of PSL.

He said that Pakistan were going to appear in such big international competitions as Junior Asia Cup and Junior World Cup after more than seven years, but their preparation was affected because of “wrong policies” of PHF. “It is amazing that they have further delayed the training camp although we have to face giants like Australia in Malaysia,” Qamar said.

Qamar said that PHF should remember that Pakistan are currently 17th in world hockey, which is lowest in their history. “Neither are they playing international hockey matches nor has there been a proper training camp. How will they (seniors and juniors) be groomed for future international competitions,” he said.

He said it was good that during the first phase in Lahore, the managements of senior and junior teams focused on the physical fitness. “But when will their hockey skills be developed? When will they get match practice,” he said.

He said that if the training camp could not be held because of cricket or other sports competitions in Lahore, the simple solution was to change the venue instead of postponing the training camp.