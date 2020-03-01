Japan PM pledges close coordination with IOC amid virus threat

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday pledged another emergency package to tackle the coronavirus, which threatens conduct of 2020 Olympics, scheduled to be held in the capital this summer. Abe pledged “full preparations by maintaining close coordination” with the Tokyo government and the International Olympic Committee.”We will swiftly compile a second emergency package” by using reserve funds worth more than 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in around 10 days, Abe told a news conference.

The Japanese government has asked organisers to consider cancelling or postponing other major events, with everything from football matches to concerts already cancelled in recent days.The virus has infected at least 230 people across the country and been linked to five deaths.”On my own responsibility, I will take the best possible measures against various issues,” Abe said.

But Abe added that “we cannot score a victory in this battle only with the government’s efforts”.

“It is not easy to battle against the enemy that you can’t see or know well,” he said. “But I’m convinced we will certainly overcome this.”