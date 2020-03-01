Yasir replaces Mohsin in Zalmi squad

LAHORE: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been inducted by Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Mohammad Mohsin, it was announced on Saturday.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which comprises PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Mohsin, a 23-year-old leg-spinner, split the webbing between his middle and ring fingers of the left hand while fielding in his side’s HBL Pakistan Super League fixture against Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi on Friday. He will be out of the action for at least one week.

Mohsin was picked by Zalmi in the Silver category and he had featured in two matches. Yasir, Pakistan’s leading Test leg-spinner currently, was part of Lahore Qalandars from 2017 to 2019.

In 23 HBL PSL matches, Yasir, who was unpicked in the player draft for this edition, has taken 23 wickets at an average of 25.21.