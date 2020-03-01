Pakistan take on South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup today

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on South Africa in a do-or-die encounter of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group-B at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 9am (PST) on Sunday (today).

South Africa are currently leading the group with four points coming from two victories. Pakistan have a win and a loss in their two matches (win against West Indies, defeat to England).

Opener Javeria Khan will lead Pakistan as regular skipper Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the tournament following an injury she picked up during their match against England.

A win will give Pakistan a real shot at a semi-final spot as their last match is against lowly Thailand.

A victory for South Africa will almost guarantee them a semi-final spot.

The two teams competed in an enthralling five-match T20I series last year which was won by South Africa 3-2, with Pakistan winning the first and the third matches.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, who scored 41 off 33 balls in Pakistan’s 42-run defeat against England on Friday, feels her side has the capability of defeating South Africa. “We were not up to our best against England but I feel we have a very good chance of doing well against South Africa,” she said. “We played a very competitive series against them in their own backyard last year which gives us added confidence going into the game tomorrow.

“I felt I am in good batting form and enjoyed my innings against England. If we can replicate the performance we gave against West Indies we have a great chance of beating South Africa and improving our chances of a place in the semi-finals,” said Aliya.

Pakistan began their campaign in style on Wednesday when they defeated the West Indies by eight wickets at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. England defeated them in their second match on Friday which was played at the same venue.