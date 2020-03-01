Mani rejects Indian claimon Asia Cup shift to UAE

LAHORE/NEW DELHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Saturday rejected Indian claims that the Asia Cup would be held in Dubai, clarifying that a final decision on the venue for the tournament is yet to be taken.Mani said that the decision regarding the venue for the Asia Cup will be taken in the Asian countries’ interest. The PCB chairman added that the Asia cup is held to financially benefit the associate members of the International Cricket Council.

Mani was responding to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s comments that the Asia Cup would be held in Dubai, allowing both India and Pakistan to participate in the tournament.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan this year and a final decision is expected to be taken by the Asian Cricket Council meeting that will be held in Dubai on March 3.

The Indian authorities have maintained that that they would not play in Pakistan because of security concerns.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series with each other since 2012-2013 when Pakistan went to India for one.

Since early 2013, the two sides have only played each other in major ICC competitions. Pakistan beat India comprehensively in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017. India beat Pakistan an ICC Cricket World Cup match in June 2019.

“The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play,” Ganguly said late Friday before leaving for an Asian Cricket Council meeting in Dubai.