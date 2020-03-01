close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 1, 2020

British HC calls on Karachi commissioner

Karachi

 
March 1, 2020

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office on Friday.

Mike Nithavrianakis, British deputy high commissioner, also attended the meeting.

They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting. Commissioner Shallwani briefed the high commissioner about the efforts of the government to make the city beautiful and developed .

The high commissioner took interest in the efforts being undertaken for the development and beautification of the city and assured the commissioner of his full support in this regard. The commissioner presented a memorable shield and a traditional ajrak to the guest.

Latest News

More From Karachi