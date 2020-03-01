British HC calls on Karachi commissioner

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office on Friday.

Mike Nithavrianakis, British deputy high commissioner, also attended the meeting.

They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting. Commissioner Shallwani briefed the high commissioner about the efforts of the government to make the city beautiful and developed .

The high commissioner took interest in the efforts being undertaken for the development and beautification of the city and assured the commissioner of his full support in this regard. The commissioner presented a memorable shield and a traditional ajrak to the guest.