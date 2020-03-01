Land found in just three districts of Karachi to establish new graveyards: Nasir Hussain Shah

The Sindh cabinet recently decided to establish a new graveyard in every district of Karachi and in this regard land has been identified in three districts only, whereas, land is not available to establish graveyards in the other three districts of the city.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this while addressing a Khuli Kachehri organised by the Sindh government in District East of the city on Saturday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, which is the ruling party in Sindh, has been serving all those people of Karachi, even the residents of those areas where it did not get votes in the last general elections.

The event was also attended by Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and other opposition MPAs of the PTI Bilal Ghaffar, Muhammad Ali Aziz and Jamal Siddiqui. The provincial information and local government minister said on the occasion that the presence of the public representatives of the opposition political parties at the Khuli Kachehri proved that the PPP’s Sindh government had the vision to take along with it all the parties for the development and progress of the city.

He said the Sindh government had been carrying out development projects in Karachi worth billions of rupees to revamp its sewerage and water supply systems. He added that assistance of the World Bank was being sought to upgrade water and sewerage systems in the city.

The provincial minister said the Sindh government would make sure that the residents of Karachi got equitable distribution of water supply as recently PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had launched a bulk water supply scheme to provide 100 million gallons of additional water per day to the city.

He said a plan had been prepared to resettle some 4,700 people who had to be relocated from their current abodes in the city to revive the Karachi Circular Railway project. He said a committee with the Karachi commissioner in chair had been constituted to hand over public parks in the city to non-governmental organisations having good reputation for better management of those amenity spaces. The provincial minister said development of Karachi was being carried out while considering its importance as the economic backbone of the city.

Also speaking on the occasion, Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman said that strict action was being initiated against unscrupulous elements involved in land grabbing in the city. He said action was being taken against 21 officials of the revenue department for their involvement in corrupt practices and other illegal acts. These officials included assistant commissioners, mukhtiarkars, assistant mukhtiarkars, and tapedars.