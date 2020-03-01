People protest against water, drug issues in District West public hearing

Locals carrying banners and placards resorted to protest against the menace of drugs and water shortage in their areas in the Khuli Kachehri organised by the Sindh government in the city’s District West on Saturday.

The Kachehri was chaired by Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu and special assistant to the Sindh chief minister, Qasim Naveed. People complained against the shortage of water supply, narcotics and other unchecked criminal activities.

The provincial minister asked the area police to launch a crackdown against the criminal involved in narcotics trade, and expressed his resentment against the KWSB officials for not resolving water shortage issue in District West.

He directed the relevant KWSB officials to lay new pipelines in the area to ensure sufficient water supply, adding that such public hearing would be held on a regular basis in every district to resolve public complaints related to civic and municipal issues. Rahu said the PPP wants to resolve the problems of the people on a priority basis.