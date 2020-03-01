IAPEX 2020 continues on 2nd day

KARACHI: The 16th International Exhibition of Building products, IAPEX 2020 organised by the Institute of Architects Pakistan - Karachi Chapter successfully completed its second day on Saturday.

The event showcases traditional and contemporary building materials and finishes, hardware, building, home, décor, furniture, fixtures and fittings, garden tools and many other building and home related products manufactured in Pakistan and internationally.

The IAPEX International Conference, running alongside the exhibition was attended by leading architects from Pakistan and students as well as distinguished architects from Indonesia, Nepal, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

The day commenced with presentations by sponsors IIL, Alfa Metal, Archihomes and Diamond Jumbolon.

Architect Russell Dandeniya from Sri Lanka, Marvi Mazhar from Pakistan, and Sohail Zuberi from Pakistan also presented their works in the morning session.