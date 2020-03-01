SAVDEX 2020 concludes

LAHORE: Three day Suppliers and Vendors Defence Exhibition (SAVDEX 2020) concluded successfully on Saturday at the Expo Centre.

The event was organised by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said this exhibition was mainly organised to establish meaningful partnerships between the private sector and government departments in the Defence sector. “All over the world, fairs and exhibitions are considered to be the most effective tool of marketing and reaching out to potential customers.”

He said that Germany and France were making best use of this tool. He said fairs and exhibitions not only help attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange, but also highlight the soft image of Pakistan.

Sheikh said taking part in exhibitions was not just an opportunity to improve the competitiveness of products, it also made the manufacturers more competitive by optimising business processes, expanding service range, increasing brand awareness and customer loyalty.

Other speakers were of the view that Pakistani business community has the ability to do miracles on the economic front. They said government considers business community the engine of growth, and was making all out efforts to provide a business conducive environment.