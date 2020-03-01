Gold down Rs2,150/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs2,150 per tola on Saturday.



All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates lowered in the local market to Rs91,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold prices dropped by Rs1,844 to Rs78,532.

In the international market, gold rates depreciated $42 to $1,585 per ounce.

Jewellers said that prices in the local market traded below by Rs600 per tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.



