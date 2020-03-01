SCBL posts highest-ever full-year profit

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Limited (SCBL) has announced a highest-ever full-year net profit for 2019, which it said surged 42.5 percent to Rs16 billion (EPS: Rs4.14) over Rs11.23 billion in 2018, on account of strong net interest income.

“The interest income jumped 67 percent year-on-year to Rs52 billion in 2019, mainly due to a substantial increase in credit off-take,” the bank said in a statement.

“A strong and diversified business performance drove an all-time high income of Rs39.1 billion, a growth of 37 percent year-on-year.”

The bank said its operating expenses were well controlled with an increase of only 2 percent year-on-year to Rs11 billion, well below the country’s inflation rate, resulting in all time low cost-to-income ratio of 30 percent.

However, it said, interest expense increased 94 percent year-on-year, thereby curtailing growth in the bank’s net interest income to 50 percent year-on-year.

During the period under review, the bank’s non-funded income increased 12.41 percent year-on-year on an account of income from derivatives of Rs1.17 billion against the loss of Rs1.33 billion in the preceding year.

Moreover, the statement said the bank managed to increase gains on securities by 41 percent year-on-year, which also pushed the non-interest income up.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend for the year at Rs1.75 per share (17.5 percent). This is in addition to 12.5 percent (Rs1.25 per share) interim cash dividend announced during the year, thereby taking the total dividend payout to a record high of 30 percent (Rs3 per share).

The bank continued to maintain its leadership in low cost deposits with CASA (current account savings account) to deposits ratio of 93 percent despite strong competition. Total deposits recorded a growth of 10 percent, with CASA growing 8 percent in 2019.

Advances (net) grew 29 percent since the start of the year, the bank said, adding that it was the result of a targeted strategy to leverage the brand, client relationships and strong global network in building profitable and high-quality portfolios.