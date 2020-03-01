Rupee may weaken

The rupee is likely to lose some grounds against the dollar over the course of next week, weighed by dollar demand from importers and negative sentiment due to concerns over a slowdown in global economy amid pandemic fears.

Dealers said the rupee is expected to open down on Monday because of demand position for the dollar for import payments in the foreign exchange market. Moreover, a plunge in world stock markets and softened dollar against other currencies could deter sentiment.

“The rupee will not likely lose much and is expected to move between 154.25 and 154.50 to the dollar in the coming week,” said a dealer.

The rupee had closed at 154.23 in the interbank market on Friday.

But steep drop in global oil prices, expectations of monetary easing amid declining risk of inflation pressure is expected to lift sentiment.

Brent future for May delivery fell four percent to settle at $49.67 a barrel on Friday.

Brent lost almost 14 percent during the outgoing week.

There are chances the government will pass on the impacts of low international crude prices to the consumers by decreasing rate of petroleum products. This could bode well for inflation.

Similarly, lower oil prices should positively impact Pakistan’s oil import bill and its trade deficit.

Further contraction in the current account deficit is likely to help stabilise domestic currency. The improvements in the current account balance and sufficient foreign financial inflows have led to reserve-build-up.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $87 million to $12.591 billion as of February 21.

Pakistan could receive the third $450 million instalment of the International Monetary Fund loan if approved by the fund’s executive board in early April.

The IMF staff and Pakistani authorities on Thursday reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the second review of the authorities reform programme supported under the Extended Fund Facility.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and Pakistani authorities on Thursday reached a staff-level agreement on the three-year extended fund facility program, paving the way for continuation of economic reforms under the loan program – Pakistan’s 13th bailout since 1980s.

Last year, IMF agreed to lend Pakistan six billion dollars to help the country ward off balance of payments crisis. Under the program, rupee stepped back to stability mode.