Kim, Herbert lead in NZ

WELLINGTON: Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung sank a 10-foot birdie on 18th to retain a share of the lead at the New Zealand Open with Australia’s Lucas Herbert after the third round on Saturday.

Former US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy also mounted a charge but his five-under 66 at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown may prove too little, too late after a day of low scores.

Herbert and American Kim Chan both shot 65 while Ogilvy was among nine golfers to fire a 66.