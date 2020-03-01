Two more virus cases surface in Pakistan

KARACHI: Two more cases of the coronavirus had emerged in Pakistan, confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday.

“We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, (the) other in federal areas,” Mirza said during a press conference.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department had confirmed that a patient, who had returned from Iran, had been diagnosed with the infection in Karachi. The patient and those who came into contact with him had also been quarantined, confirmed the provincial health department.

Speaking about the two earlier cases of coronavirus in Pakistan, Dr Mirza said there was no need to panic as they were both getting better. “One of the patients will be discharged from the hospital quite soon,” he said.

Dr Mirza said the infection spread to Pakistan after cases were first reported in 47 countries. He said the disease had spread to Pakistan last as the government had taken necessary precautions.

Referring to the rising prices of face masks, the prime minister’s aide said it was unfortunate that every tragedy in Pakistan resulted in a money-making opportunity for some in the country. He said it was not necessary for people to wear the mask. “We saw that people had needlessly started buying masks which shows they do not understand its purpose,” he said.