Pakistan welcomes US-Taliban accord: Spoilers must be kept at bay, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, hailing the landmark US-Taliban peace deal, said on Saturday Pakistan was committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan, but he stressed all stakeholders would need to ensure spoilers were kept at bay.

“We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban. This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people. I have always maintained that a pol (political) solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “Now all stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay. My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 decades of bloodshed. Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during media interaction in Doha, welcomed the signing of US-Taliban peace agreement, saying it carried immense importance—both in symbolism and substance—for Afghanistan, the region and beyond.

Qureshi, who was specially invited by the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister to the signing of the deal, said the peace agreement reflected a significant step forward by the US and the Taliban in advancing the ultimate aim of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would continue its policy of supporting the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve lasting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan. “Today’s ceremony has, once again, vindicated Pakistan’s long-held stance that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently underlined that a political settlement was the only way forward,” a press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Qureshi underlined Pakistan had fulfilled its part of the responsibility in terms of facilitating the peace agreement. Pakistan would continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours, he added. He also appreciated personal contribution of Amir of Qatar to the whole process.

The foreign minister noted Intra-Afghan negotiations would be the next logical step after today’s event. He expressed the hope the Afghan parties would now seize this historic opportunity and workout a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

He also underlined the need for the international community to recognise that Afghanistan would require support to commence reconstruction and rehabilitation phase. Redrawing the international community’s attention to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Qureshi underscored the need to assist the Afghan government in creating an enabling environment for the return of the refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.