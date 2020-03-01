Another accident

It may have been the fault of the bus driver, as witnesses are saying, but the fact is that 20 more people have been killed and scores lie in a critical condition in a hospital near Rohri after a passenger train slammed into a bus which was trying to sneak across a closed gate and reach the other side of the line. But this is not a matter of individual errors. It is a question of the way the system is run and how effectively safety for the people is upheld. On most trains, people from lower and middle income groups are likely to be traveling and each death brings calamity for families who may lose a breadwinner. The same is true of bus travelers commuting across long distances.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has once again simply refused to accept blame for this latest calamity, stating that the Sindh government should be held responsible for failing to control traffic at railway crossings. He has also said that after May 10 this year, railway lines will be fenced off and there will be no unmanned gates across rail lines. Whether this can happen across the over 11,000 kilometres of track owned by the Pakistan Railways will have to be seen. The trees the unabashed minister has said will be planted along the track mean little at this point, when grief-stricken people are searching for loved ones in hospitals and hoping they can be kept alive.

From August 2018 to June 2019, 74 rail accidents took place across the country, killing hundreds. This is no small matter. In October last year, 74 died in a single disaster when fire engulfed the Tezgam Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi while passing through Rahimyar Khan. The explosion of a gas canister was cited as the cause. So much about our trains remains to be examined, investigated and changed. There have been reports of overworked staff, under-trained operators, negligence and of course extremely poorly maintained bogies and tracks. Sheikh Rasheed has said bogies are being repaired and new ones acquired from China. We have heard this before. The details are of some insignificance to most of us. What we want, what we need is a safer railways system able to convey passengers safely from one part of the country to the other.