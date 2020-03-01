IMF review

The chief of the IMF mission in Pakistan has finally confirmed that a staff-level accord has been reached between the IMF and Pakistan, paving the way for the release of the next tranche of Extended Fund Facility (EFF). But all is not clear as yet; the executive board of the IMF has yet to scrutinize and approve the tranche release. Perhaps the most significant point in the staff-level agreement is that Pakistan has agreed to hike the electricity tariff. This was necessitated by the fact that, despite repeated claims by the government, it has been unable to contain the circular debt. Now, Pakistan has once again promised to the IMF team that it would renew efforts to slash the ever-increasing circular debt. Another important aspect is also the consensus between the two parties on a mechanism to compensate non-tax revenue with the FBR’s shortfall.

The staff-level agreement on February 27 is a stark reminder to the economic and financial managers of the country that all is not well. Though in all likelihood the IMF executive board will approve the next tranche, it leaves a lot to be desired. And, while the power-generation sector saw a significant improvement during the years immediately before the PTI government assumed power, during the past 20 months or so the tariffs have been consistently rising. The affordability of power has become a crucial issue for the common consumers of electricity. Even in small households electricity bills have jumped manifold, making it pretty difficult for people to manage their budgets in the face of spiraling inflation causing price hikes in other commodities too.

The government’s consent to increase tariffs yet another time is likely to cause further consternation and strain in general public. This newspaper has time and again highlighted the need for an effective strategy to control circular debt. The government tries to counter the challenge not by devising a plan of action and sharing it with the people, but by looking for easy ways out such as pledging national assets in a series of Sukuks or bonds. The tax revenue shortfall by the FBR was expected and now the government has agreed with the IMF to compensate it with non-tax revenues which means further burden on the people. All this is alarming and calls for better management at all levels. The IMF will release the tranche and we will be happy for a while but soon a new budget-making exercise will loom. That will be an opportunity for the government to make some fundamentals right. Reducing non-developmental expenses may be a way out.