US-Taliban deal

The longest war fought by the US may be drawing towards an end. After negotiations which have lasted well over two years, an agreement – which has been called 'historic' – has been signed in Doha between the Taliban and the US government. This is not the complete ceasefire the US had hoped for. This is also not a permanent agreement ending the war which began in 2001. But it may be a deal which leads towards the end of the agony an exhausted nation has suffered for nearly two decades. The agreement, signed by Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan on behalf of the US, and senior Taliban leader Mullah Baradar states that the US will withdraw most of the 12,000 forces stationed in Afghanistan over the coming months. This of course was the main goal of the Trump government which had promised the US public a pullout from Afghanistan ahead of the next election in that country.

The deal was signed after the completion of one week of reduced violence agreed on by both sides as a sign of trust. It would be wrong to say there were no killings during this period. Nineteen security personnel and a far fewer number of civilians were indeed killed. But this did mark a sharp fall in the violence Afghanistan has experienced over the last months. The key question now is whether the deal can hold. The Taliban have still to acknowledge the government of Afghanistan, with President Ashraf Ghani speaking in Doha but not formally signing any accord. The situation is made even more complex by the fact that Ghani’s arch-rival Abdullah Abdullah is set to contest his victory in the Afghanistan elections and claims it was rigged. Last time, in 2014, the US had succeeded in persuading both men to set up a national unity government. This time, Ghani is reluctant to agree to such terms. At Doha, spoke of Afghanistan’s need for peace, as did US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with both men pressing the need for Afghanistan to move ahead and for its women to join this march alongside its men. The treatment by the Taliban of women and minority groups during their last period of rule had been one of the factors which most disturbed the world and many in Afghanistan. Ghani also thanked Pakistan for its assistance in reaching the accord as well as other countries including Iran, Russia and China.

We will wait to see now what happens in the days to come. The men gathered in the conference room in Doha spoke of exuberance. But there are Afghans who are fearful. Hazaras in particular, persecuted by the Taliban till 2001, say they fear they may have to make another exodus from the country. Women too watch with some trepidation. Like other groups in the highly divided community, they do not wish a return to the oppressive days of the Taliban. What will happen next we cannot say. But the deal which at many points had seemed unlikely to ever happen has been signed and the next stages of development in Afghanistan are awaited. The people of the country in the region seek peace and stability more than anything else.