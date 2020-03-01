Who’s at fault now?

At least 19 people were killed in the latest such accident when a bus tried to outpace a fast-approaching train on an unmanned railway crossing near Rohri. With this, the number of accidents under our railways minister may be approaching quite a number. But in his innumerable pres briefings he will lash out at the irresponsible behaviour of the bus driver for causing the accident, curse his predecessor for corruption and incompetency for the Railways’ present dilapidated condition, and will quickly jump to star-gazing. He will conclude yet another briefing by reiterating his undeterred resolve to lead Pakistan Railways under his and his PM’s superior leadership skills, conveniently forgetting how both of them used to immediately demand resignations from the previous regimes even if a fly was killed on a railway track. But fixing the smallest of issues like putting a gate at a crossing and a man to supervise it, nobody dare ask as it would be below their dignity and the allocated budgets.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur