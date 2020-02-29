‘Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enjoying cordial relations’

SIALKOT: The key holder of Khana-e-Kaaba Sh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Sheibi has said that it is a great pride for him that the Muslims of the world love the people and the rulers of Saudi Arabia. While addressing the local businessmen at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, Sh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shebi said that Saudi Arabia had been serving hundreds of thousands of the Umrah and Haj pilgrims from all over the world for the last many centuries and would continue to serve in future also with more love and care. He said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were two friends like two brothers and had been enjoying warm and cordial relations since long. He said that there was a love in the heart of the rulers of Saudi Arabia for each and every Pakistani with no exception of rich or poor. He lauded the local businessmen for inviting him to Sialkot. Earlier, SCCI president Malik Muhammad Ashraf said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were the two key Islamic countries of the world. He said that Saudi Arabia was among those few countries which recognised Pakistan immediately after its creation in August 14, 1947. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had been enjoying warm and friendly ties and Saudi Arabia, the most sacred land for Muslims, was like second home to every Pakistani. Later, Sh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shebi prayed for progress and prosperity of the whole Muslim world, particularly Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also prayed for the early end to the miseries and sufferings of the Muslims of the Indian Held Kashmir, India and Palestine.

Proper education stressed for special persons: NGO's district governor Arif Khawar Butt Friday said proper education and certain physical exercises can greatly help special persons become productive members of society. Addressing a ceremony of special children at a school here, he said physical exercise would boost self confidence and enable them to face problems like other people of the society. Arif said people should know about health, education and recreation of special children.