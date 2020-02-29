PPP asks CEC to order voter lists correction

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday demanded of the chief election commissioner to fulfil his constitutional responsibility and order correction in the voter lists.

In a letter written to the CEC, in charge Central Election Cell Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Taj Haider, has mentioned the irregularities in the voter lists of constituency 200 of Larkana where in the 40 percent of the voter lists nearly 6,000 irregularities were found.

Taj Haider said that in this regard a letter was written to the CEC on February 14, but the letter was responded by the district election commissioner, Larkana, asking the PPP to provide its lists in which the irregularities were noted.

He stated that this was not only the problem in NA 200 as there are other 60 national assembly seats in Sindh and 265 in the entire country which need correction, and it was very unfortunate that an issue of the country was responded at the level of a district.

Taj Haider wrote that Nadra record should be used to confirm the residence of the voter and an exercise of confirmation by door to door campaign be carried out.

He wrote that it is the responsibility of the CEC under Article 222(4) of the Constitution, and it is necessary that the corrections in the voting lists are done for a fair and transparent election.