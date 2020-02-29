Coronavirus: PIA updating its passengers about travel schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) call centre is informing its passengers about restrictions and the latest situation about their travel schedule in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in various countries including Pakistan. The airliner has offered and allowed wavier of applicable penalties including ‘No-show charges’, ‘Change of booking charges’ and ‘Refund charges’ to its passengers, according to a press release issued by the national flag carrier on Friday. “Complete facilitation of passengers has been ensured at the PIA counters and booking offices at all domestic stations and airports in Pakistan,” said a PIA spokesperson. The PIA also arranged transport facility for those passengers who had reached the airport but were unable to travel due to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia restrictions. Meanwhile, the PIA Umrah passengers will return back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia as per their return flight schedule, added the spokesman.