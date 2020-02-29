close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Prayer leader booked

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

OKARA: Chuchak police on Friday booked a prayer leader for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at Marolla Sharif village. Reported, the accused allegedly tried to rape a minor girl. However, on her hue and cry, the accused fled.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed in an accident on the Chuchak Road on Friday. Muhammad Qasim of 13/1R village was on his way when a tractor-trolley hit him, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan