Prayer leader booked

OKARA: Chuchak police on Friday booked a prayer leader for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at Marolla Sharif village. Reported, the accused allegedly tried to rape a minor girl. However, on her hue and cry, the accused fled.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed in an accident on the Chuchak Road on Friday. Muhammad Qasim of 13/1R village was on his way when a tractor-trolley hit him, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case.