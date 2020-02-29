Prayer leader booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Chuchak police on Friday booked a prayer leader for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at Marolla Sharif village. Reported, the accused allegedly tried to rape a minor girl. However, on her hue and cry, the accused fled.
ACCIDENT: A man was killed in an accident on the Chuchak Road on Friday. Muhammad Qasim of 13/1R village was on his way when a tractor-trolley hit him, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case.
