Sat Feb 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

Five police officers transferred

February 29, 2020

LAHORE: The IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of five officers on Friday. Akhtar Farooq has been posted DPO DG Khan, Assad Sarfraz AIG Monitoringand Crime Analysis Investigation Branch, Punjab, Lahore, Ehsan Ullah Chohan DPO Vehari, Ali Waseem DPO Khanewal and Faisal Shahzad AIG Complaints, CPO Punjab, Lahore.

