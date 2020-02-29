Teachers, traders demand creation of Seraiki province

MULTAN: The grand alliance of civil society activists, teachers, lawyers and businessmen have demanded the government create the Seraiki province.

Addressing the grand alliance meeting here on Friday, Punjab Teachers Union senior vice president Rana Altaf Hussain, District Headmasters Association president Abid Farid Buzdar and Elementary Headmasters Association president Malik Altaf said that all the teachers organisations, All Pakistan Clerks Association, traders, lawyers and civil society activists had unanimously agreed at an extensive meeting to form a grand alliance for the creation of the Seraiki province.

The meeting had also developed a charter of demands and announced launching struggle till the entertainment of charter of demands, he told. He warned besieging the houses of MNAs and MPAs elected from the south Punjab districts. The legislators had failed to protect the rights of this most neglected remote region, he lamented. He said that the grand alliance members would stage a sit in outside the Parliament House Islamabad and they would not disperse till the final decision regarding the province. He informed that the grand alliance would organise its first public activity in Multan by holding a convention at Multan Sports Ground on March 12. The grand alliance was launching a mass mobilisation campaign from March 3 in all districts of the south Punjab and constituted a nine-member committee for mass mobilisation campaign, he told. The committee would mobilise all teachers’ bodies and associations in the south Punjab, he added.

He criticised the political parties and Seraiki nationalists in failing to materialise the demand for the creation of the province. The political parties used Seraiki province slogan just for the sake of point scoring, he added. He said that the grand alliance was launching the struggle voluntarily and it had determined to sacrifice at all levels at the cost of saving the future of next generations.

Abid Farid Buzdar demanded merger of all adhoc relief allowances in basic pay and approval of house rent at new pay scales. He demanded payment of group insurance for teachers at the time of retirement.

NOTICE: The divisional administration has taken serious notice regarding black marketing of medical masks.

Commissioner Shanul Haq has ordered all the deputy commissioners in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari for action against black marketers. The commissioner also ordered monitoring of sale of medical masks in the market and taking stern action against medical stores creating artificial shortage of medical masks. The commissioner said that black marketing of medical masks was very shocking. He appealed to the citizen not to take any notice regarding fake information about Coronavirus.