Emboldened by Israeli PM and Trump, settlers transform WB

KEDEM ARAVA, Palestinian Territories: Around the time US President Donald Trump took office, a group of Israeli families more than 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) away started a wildcat settlement near the Dead Sea in the Palestinians territories.

In the three years since, it has become the outpost of Kedem Arava, home to 40 families. It is believed to be the first Israeli settlement of the Trump era, and one of dozens built under the decade-long rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Today, barefoot children run around happily and race their bicycles between its mobile homes. "It’s a paradise for kids," said Ifat Lev, a 32-year-old mother-of-two living in the outpost near Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

"Since they turned two, they have been out with their friends, mixing like one family." Palestinians and the international community may consider such outposts illegal and impediments to peace -- but to their residents, they’re home and the families are determined to stay.

Kerem Arava, protected by the Israeli army and guarded by razor wire, is a close-knit community that celebrates what it sees a its youthful pioneering spirit.

"The oldest person here is 37," said Lev, gesturing to the small cluster of cabins that forms part of the vanguard of Israel’s emboldened Jewish settler movement. Israel on Monday faces its third election within less than a year, and embattled Netanyahu is banking on the support of the more than 450,000 settlers for his political survival.

In the decade since he took power, the settler population has shot up by 50 percent -- with growth spiking since his ally Trump moved into the White House in 2017. If both men have their way, such settlements will soon expand and become permanent.

Under Trump’s controversial peace plan, the more than 130 West Bank settlements would become officially part of Israel. For the Palestinians, European countries and the United Nations, they threaten the possibility of a viable Palestinian state.

Israel, however, only distinguishes between those it sanctions and those it doesn’t -- so-called outposts or wildcat settlements. Kerem Arava is one of these, meaning residents cannot build homes with foundations, but the difference can be hard to spot.

On a recent day, workers were pouring cement at the base of temporary buildings to give them a permanent look, while a mini-digger churned up dust. The settlers don’t consider themselves extremists but rather residents of a new suburb of Occupied al-Quds, located around 30 kilometres away -- albeit with better lives.