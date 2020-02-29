close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

2 die in roof collapse

National

ISLAMABAD: At least two persons of a family were killed while three others sustained severe injuries when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain near Pindigheb area in Attock on Friday.

The rescue teams recovered the bodies and injured from the debris of the house and shifted them to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

