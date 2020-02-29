2 die in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least two persons of a family were killed while three others sustained severe injuries when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain near Pindigheb area in Attock on Friday.
The rescue teams recovered the bodies and injured from the debris of the house and shifted them to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
ISLAMABAD: At least two persons of a family were killed while three others sustained severe injuries when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain near Pindigheb area in Attock on Friday.
The rescue teams recovered the bodies and injured from the debris of the house and shifted them to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.