Police chiefs assigned to make reformative speeches in Friday sermons

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Rawalpindi Division Sohail Habib Tajik instructed the district police officers of Rawalpindi Division to make reformative speeches at Friday congregations in districts of Rawalpindi Division. District Police Officers of Chakwal, Jehlum, Attock and Rawalpindi were assigned this on Friday to make reformative speech on the topic of 'False Testimony' and in this regard special write-up was send from RPO office to district police chiefs.

On instructions of RPO Rawalpindi, a series of awareness speeches has been started and district police chiefs have been assigned to educate public in Friday congregations on social and Shariah issues.

In Friday's congregations on February 28, people were educated regarding false testimonies being a social and moral crime. Societies grow on the foundations of justice and truthfulness. It was also underlined that in the absence of truthful testimony, justice can't be prevailed. Therefore it is responsibility of each and every individual in the society not to hide and avoid testimony.

During last week's Friday congregations, district police chiefs of Rawalpindi Division were assigned to make address on the topic of intolerance and violence in the society.

Police chiefs highlighted importance of speaking the truth and educated the public in accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah not to hide testimonies for one's interest and benefits.