Financial terrorists today enjoying in Avenfield palaces: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that financial terrorists were those who looted the nation and were today enjoying in Avenfield palaces.

In a series of tweets, she said that Ahsan Iqbl, who spent few days in jail did not appear to stop crying and reminded him that financial terrorists were those, who had mortgaged the country’s assets, trapped in financial trap and were today trying to be their well-wishers. She asked Ahsan Iqbal to curse those who always fled the country and that every key party post would also go to the family.

She also tweeted that Pakistan welcomed the agreement between Taliban and other parties being inked tomorrow and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan on this occasion. She said the signing ceremony will be attended by Foreign Ministers of seven countries and representatives from fifty countries including the Emir of Qatar.

Dr. Firdous noted the historic progress towards Afghan peace process was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance and reflection of exemplary role of Pakistan Army.

She said Imran Khan always remained the supporter of dialogue. She said Islamabad will continue to play its positive role for promotion of sustainable peace and stability in the region.