Govt has accepted industrialists’ demands: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD: The government has accepted industrialists’ demands provide electricity at 7.5 cent and gas at 6.5 dollar per MMBTU.

It was claimed by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rana Sikandar Azam while talking to business community after his meeting with a special team constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve their genuine issues. The meeting was also attended by concerned policy makers and Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar. The FCCI chief said that they had been given assurance that electricity and gas would be provided inclusively of all taxes at 7.5 cent and 6.5 dollar. He told that the government team had also assured that the notifications issued by the Petroleum Ministry for the recovery of electricity arrears with retrospective affect would also be withdrawn very soon. He told that the government had also agreed to provide electricity and gas at fixed rates till June 2020. He said that it was positive outcome of the unity of businessmen and industrialists. He told that the government had been forced to accept our demands.

He told that their struggle for the remaining demands would continue and negotiation with concerned government officials would start very soon in this regard.

He said that these demands would also be accepted if we remained united. He also demanded freezing of electricity and gas rates at present rate till the generation and induction of cheep hydel electricity in the system.