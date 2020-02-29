Arrangements reviewed for upcoming U-21 Games 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that organizing the mega event of U-21 Games was proof of the fact that peace had returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official handout said that the chief minister was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements being made for holding U-21 Games 2020 in the province.

Advisor to CM on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief, Secretary Health, Secretary Sports, DG Sports, DG Rescue 1122 and others were also present.

The chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge potential in sport sector for which the provincial government was taking priority steps to promote sports culture in the province. He stated that the provincial government was providing all-out support for holding U-21 Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting finalized dates for the upcoming U-21 Games 2020 in the province. The handout said that the sports competitions were scheduled to commence from 6 March. It said that the U-21 Games will be formally inaugurated on 8 March 2020. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony of U-21 Games. The meeting was briefed about the arrangements and other facilities for players in U-21 games. The meeting was also briefed regarding categories of games, schedule of games, venues of games, accommodation plan, transportation plan, opening and closing ceremonies.