Students asked to play role in curbing corruption

SWABI: Speakers at a daylong seminar at the University of Swabi urged the students to play their role in raising awareness among people for curbing the menace of corruption.

The seminar titled “Role of Students in the Prevention of Corruption” was organised by the Directorate of Administration and provost office of the university. Director Awareness in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khitab Gul Afridi, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan was the guest of honour. A declamation contest was also held on the occasion wherein students delivered speeches about corruption, its ill effects and ways to combat it.

Speaking on the occasion, Khitab Gul Afridi stated that NAB has adopted a three-pronged policy to curb corruption: awareness, enforcement and prevention. The seminar, he said, was part of the “prevention” tier of their policy. The Bureau forms character building societies for creating awareness among the people, he said, adding: “So far 55,000 societies have been formed across the country.”