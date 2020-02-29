Jalozai scheme allottees to get possession letters in April: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali said on Friday that the allottees would get possession letters of their plots at the Jalozai Housing scheme in April.

In a meeting, Dr Amjad Ali asked Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) chief Amjad Khan to start work on establishment of a grid station for the housing scheme. He said that 80 percent work had been completed on the scheme being constructed on 10,000 kanals of land. The minister asked the Pesco chief to ensure timely completion of the grid station for the housing scheme and said the government would ensure that establishment of the grid station would not face any shortage of funds. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be invited for the inauguration of the project. Dr Amjad Ali maintained that the Jalozai Housing Scheme would be the first project of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, under which houses would be built for government servants and low income segments of the society.