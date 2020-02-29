Court allows auction of Shahbaz’ son-in-law property

LAHORE: A banking court judge on Friday issued orders to auction a property of Ali Imran Yousaf, son-in-law of former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, after he defaulted on a bank loan.

Bank's counsel Ahsan Masood contended that the accused had obtained a loan of more than Rs20 million from a private bank. However, he didn’t pay a single instalment of the loan and the bank moved the court for recovery of the loan.

On Friday, the court issued orders to auction two-kanal property of Ali Imran Yousaf located in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The auction of property will take place on March 27 and the starting auction price of the property is Rs48 million.