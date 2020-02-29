close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

Orgra recommends Rs5.89 cut in petrol, Rs7.30 in diesel prices

February 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday submitted a summary to the Petroleum Division recommending that the petroleum products should be decreased by from March 1, local media reported. According to sources, the regulatory authority has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division suggesting a cut of at least Rs5.89/ litre in the petrol prices. The summary also recommended to reduce the price high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7.30 per litre. The Ministry for Finance will consider the recommendations of the Ogra on today (Saturday).

