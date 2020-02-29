Orgra recommends Rs5.89 cut in petrol, Rs7.30 in diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday submitted a summary to the Petroleum Division recommending that the petroleum products should be decreased by from March 1, local media reported. According to sources, the regulatory authority has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division suggesting a cut of at least Rs5.89/ litre in the petrol prices. The summary also recommended to reduce the price high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7.30 per litre. The Ministry for Finance will consider the recommendations of the Ogra on today (Saturday).